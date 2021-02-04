Letter: Biden should forget bipartisanship and act decisively

Regarding “Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal ” (Feb. 1): The hypocrisy of the Republican Party knows no bounds. After years of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking any bipartisan agreements, now that Democrats control Congress, bipartisan is a word again.

President Joe Biden is making the same mistake Barack Obama did. He is trying to play nice. Biden should walk all over the GOP and quick, because they are already attempting to tamp down voting rights and proclaim themselves “victims.” In two years, the right wing will likely take back enough congressional seats to render Biden moot and, once again, nice guys will finish last. Biden should push through the coronavirus aid package the country needs now.