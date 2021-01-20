Letter: Biden should see the good of Trump's executive orders

Regarding "Joe Biden's hefty to-do list starts with a flurry of orders" (Jan. 19): Yes, I am a Donald Trump fan. No, I am not a President Joe Biden fan. Yet, I am a fan of the United States. And although I am not an economist, a financial genius or an accountant, I would still like to give some advice to our new president. His eagerness to reverse many of Trump's executive orders could lead to our country’s demise. Biden shouldn’t be so quick on the draw and should deliberately consider all of the good aspects of what we have experienced via these orders.