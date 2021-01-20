 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden should see the good of Trump's executive orders
Letter: Biden should see the good of Trump's executive orders

Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

Regarding "Joe Biden's hefty to-do list starts with a flurry of orders" (Jan. 19): Yes, I am a Donald Trump fan. No, I am not a President Joe Biden fan. Yet, I am a fan of the United States. And although I am not an economist, a financial genius or an accountant, I would still like to give some advice to our new president. His eagerness to reverse many of Trump's executive orders could lead to our country’s demise. Biden shouldn’t be so quick on the draw and should deliberately consider all of the good aspects of what we have experienced via these orders.

Prior to the pandemic, we experienced, Trump touted, the lowest number of unemployed Black, Asian and Mexican Americans; the highest employment of women; the lowest number of those on welfare and much more under his leadership. I pray that Biden makes prudent decisions and doesn't defer to his party’s leftward-leaning platform. We, as a country, must stay strong.

Ed Weidenhamer • Chesterfield 

