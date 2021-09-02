Letter: Biden shouldn’t blame Trump for Afghan withdrawal

I was pleased to read the editorial “A rushed and flawed Afghanistan withdrawal plan assured a tragic outcome” (Aug. 28), but I disagree with the Editorial Board’s opinion that Biden inherited the withdrawal framework from former President Donald Trump, and that he felt it was more important to keep Trump’s word.

In my opinion, that would be the first time Biden approved anything that Trump did and wanted to “keep Trump’s word.” Biden has canceled many programs that Trump had started.

Biden has used this as an excuse for his major and historic error in his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. The buck does not stop with him, as he claims.

I don’t believe Biden is healthy enough, nor capable enough, to be president.

Dale Carroll • Imperial