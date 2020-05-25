Letter: Biden unlikely to pick minority woman as running mate

Regarding “Joe Biden gives his thoughts on possible VP” (May 22): I believe Joe Biden will not choose a minority running mate. Don’t be fooled. The Democratic Party is run by old, rich white people. I believe they are the true racists. They don’t empower minorities; they exploit them in order to get votes.
In 2008, it was Hillary Clinton’s turn to be president. Barack Obama proved unstoppable in the primary and ended up serving eight years in the White House. Why didn’t the Democrats continue to ride the wave of minority empowerment in 2016? The slate was Clinton and four old white men in the primary. Sen. Tim Kaine wound up as Clinton’s running mate.
In 2020, Biden is next in line for the throne, but some say he seems a bit frail and may not be able to finish his term. If that’s the case, I believe the Democratic leadership won’t allow power to fall into the hands of a potentially radical group (in their eyes) they can’t control. Forget about Stacey Abrams or Sen. Kamala Harris. Biden’s choice will be a center-left white woman, and most likely one who is already deeply entrenched in the party hierarchy.
Pete Gitlin • St. Charles
