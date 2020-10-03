 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden uses his religion to woo unwary Catholic voters
0 comments

Letter: Biden uses his religion to woo unwary Catholic voters

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Election 2020 Today: Trump contracts COVID-19, globe reacts

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden departs the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after pre-taping his speech for the Al Smith dinner. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

Columnist E.J. Dionne accuses conservatives of “double-talk” for saying “it’s OK for them to criticize [Joe] Biden’s brand of Catholicism, but it’s not OK for liberals to challenge [Amy Coney] Barrett’s brand of Catholicism” (“Amy Coney Barrett and the GOP’s hypocrisy about religion”, Sept. 30).

Dionne’s argument assumes these two “brands” are morally equivalent. But that assumption ignores the ethical requirement of truth in branding and advertising. While Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett upholds all essential teachings of the church to which she and Biden profess allegiance, he openly rejects several of them. Biden opposes his church’s teaching against abortion. Biden also opposes Catholic teaching against gender ideology, same-sex marriage, and the unjust restrictions on religious freedom that inevitably follow when these novelties are enshrined in civil law.

So whether one thinks he would be a better choice than President Donald Trump, it is totally in order to call out Biden’s hypocrisy in flaunting his rosary and appealing to his religion in an effort to woo unwary Catholic voters.

Rev. Brian W. Harrison • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports