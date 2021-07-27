 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden will answer to higher calling regarding his faith
Letter: Biden will answer to higher calling regarding his faith

Regarding the letter "Biden, like JFK, puts country over Catholic faith" (July 22): The letter writer's observation that President Joe Biden is putting country over faith leads me to reflect on the following: For those of us who believe in an accounting at the end of our days, I doubt St. Peter, or whoever is minding the pearly gates would say: Come on in. You showed great allegiance to your country and its laws.

When there is a choice to be made, remember the decision has consequences. Biden's choice is his to make. Who knows the consequence?

Mary Schnoring • Creve Coeur 

