Letter: Biden will hopefully put nation on road to healthy recovery
Letter: Biden will hopefully put nation on road to healthy recovery

Regarding "Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration" (Jan. 15): While deserved attention has been on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the national Capitol and President Donald Trump's subsequent second impeachment, the coronavirus pandemic has been raging unabated. Up to 4,000 Americans are dying each day. The death toll is mostly Trump's fault. From the beginning in early 2020, his lies and incompetence have doomed thousands of Americans to sickness and death. His unwillingness to face the pandemic and mobilize the country to fight the coronavirus is inexcusable.

We should be leading the world in the coronavirus fight. Instead, Trump has abandoned any pretense of having a plan to stop the scourge, and under his non-leadership, more Americans are getting the virus and dying from it than citizens of countless other comparable nations.

Thank goodness his unfit reign is at its end and President-elect Joe Biden and his capable and qualified team will put us on the road to health and prosperity.

Ruth C. Bauer • Kirkwood 

