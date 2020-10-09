 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden will obey the Constitution, not his church
The Latest: Trump calls Rush Limbaugh show for MAGA 'rally'

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

Regarding “Biden uses his religion to woo unwary Catholic voters” (Oct. 4): As a practicing Catholic, I was stunned to read this letter from the Rev. Brian Harrison comparing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to Joe Biden.

Harrison warned “unwary” Catholics that Biden does not follow Catholic teachings. As a senator, Biden was sworn to uphold the Constitution and its laws. If Barrett is appointed, she will swear the same. Biden may personally disagree with some laws, but he cannot abide by his oath while forcing his beliefs on others. To suggest that he might use his religion to garner votes is insulting and judgmental.

Is Biden not a Catholic because he upholds Roe v. Wade? Is Attorney General William Barr not a Catholic because he reinstituted the death penalty? Voters must weigh all the issues using their own informed consciences. Don’t tie it to forming a “Catholic conscience.” We live in a secular country where all religions are accepted, and the laws of the land are upheld.

Ginger Drone • Webster Groves

Tags

