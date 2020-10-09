Letter: Biden will obey the Constitution, not his church

Regarding “Biden uses his religion to woo unwary Catholic voters” (Oct. 4): As a practicing Catholic, I was stunned to read this letter from the Rev. Brian Harrison comparing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to Joe Biden.
Harrison warned “unwary” Catholics that Biden does not follow Catholic teachings. As a senator, Biden was sworn to uphold the Constitution and its laws. If Barrett is appointed, she will swear the same. Biden may personally disagree with some laws, but he cannot abide by his oath while forcing his beliefs on others. To suggest that he might use his religion to garner votes is insulting and judgmental.
Is Biden not a Catholic because he upholds Roe v. Wade? Is Attorney General William Barr not a Catholic because he reinstituted the death penalty? Voters must weigh all the issues using their own informed consciences. Don’t tie it to forming a “Catholic conscience.” We live in a secular country where all religions are accepted, and the laws of the land are upheld.
Ginger Drone • Webster Groves
