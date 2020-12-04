 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden won because voters saw through Trump’s lies
Letter: Biden won because voters saw through Trump's lies

Regarding “Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race” (Nov. 27): While I wait for the Good Witch Glinda from “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” to make it snow so 74 million Donald Trump voters will awaken from their dream that Trump won, I must respond to the president’s latest claim that Joe Biden “can only enter the White House as president if he can prove his ridiculous 80 million votes were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.”

Federal Appeals Court Judge Stephanos Bibas said: “Calling an election unfair does not make it so.” When Trump held court over huge rallies, trampled over a sycophantic Senate (including Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley) and escaped investigations and impeachment with nary a scratch, he surely believed he was invincible. How could more than 81 million voters have preferred “Sleepy Joe” over him?

Perhaps it’s because of the lies, the craven indifference to the pandemic, the effort to destroy the Affordable Care Act, the ongoing corruption, the disinterest in governing, the obsession with ruling, the subservience to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the racism, the hubris, the whining, and again, the lies.

Trump turned out 74 million voters, but he fomented such anger that Democrats, independents and Republican opponents of Trump also turned out in force. My vote made no difference in this state, but even so, I would have crawled over broken glass to cast it. Jan. 20 can’t come soon enough.

Lyn Patterson • Wildwood

