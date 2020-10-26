Letter: Biden yard sign thefts hinders our freedom of speech

Regarding “Police: Suspicious devices on Trump signs were theft alarms” (Oct. 6): Today we installed our fourth Joe Biden/Kamala Harris sign on our front lawn. Our first three, along with our neighbor’s, were stolen. The Biden/Harris signs are the only ones taken. The camera image captured each time was of a different adult male. It makes me wonder what they are afraid of.
The stolen signs are not what have me worried about our country, because they can be replaced. But I am very concerned about our rights of free speech and expression, which are protected by the Constitution. Apparently these rights apply only when a person agrees with the people out stealing signs.
This is not the America that I know and not the America that I taught my students to love every day when they recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mary Ann Hunzeker • Sunset Hills
