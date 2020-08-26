Letter: Biden's cabinet wouldn't be nearly as swampy as Trump's

We need to look past the two presidential candidates and understand who each candidate surrounds himself with. The saying goes: A man is judged by the company he keeps. President Donald Trump has been involved with corrupt cronies and convicted felons his entire life. It should be no surprise that his own administration is abysmal. Vice President Mike Pence is a science denier. The Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Andrew R. Wheeler, is a former coal lobbyist. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos opposes public education. Adviser Stephen Miller has a history with pushing views of white supremacy, and the Health and Human Services secretary, Alex Azar, is a former pharmaceutical lobbyist. The Trump administration is swamped with unqualified family members, former lobbyists and inexperienced donors.
We need a president who will have an administration enabled to hold them accountable. Unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden would not undermine those who disagree with him. Biden would hire experienced public servants and take criticism as advice, instead of having a fit on Twitter. We cannot afford to have another four years of a Trump administration, which has made our country feel less like a democracy.
Remember, it’s not just one person running this nation.
Amanda Michenfelder • Webster Groves
