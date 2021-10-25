Letter: Biden's crisis mismanagement nothing to be happy about

I'm amazed at two recent letters showing strong support for President Joe Biden — "Actually, lots of Democrats are happy with Biden" (Oct. 14); and "Biden might be flawed, but he is working hard for all" (Oct. 12). They call him mature, reasoned and principled and compliment his stance on immigration as compassionate.

The truth is that Biden had to drop out of his first presidential run for lying and plagiarism. He's been accused of lying about his education, past jobs and the even the cause of his first wife's traffic accidental death.

His policies have also created a crisis at our southern border that has have resulted in children crammed in cages while costing us millions. His withdrawal from Afghanistan, where he ignored his military advisers, resulted in the loss of a base, millions of dollars of equipment, 13 U.S. soldiers and an innocent Afghan family, as well as leaving hundreds behind that should have been evacuated.