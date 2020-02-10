Letter: Bidens, Hillary Clinton really need to be investigated

Regarding President Donald Trump’s Senate acquittal: If Trump had some intention of investigating corruption by a potential political opponent, there is certainly ample evidence of real corruption on Joe and Hunter Biden, which Trump could rightly investigate.
The sad reality is that, considering the standards on which this inquiry was pursued, there would have been even more reason to have impeached former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton if she had been elected. The corruption of using Fusion GPS and the Steele dossier against Trump and the involvement of Clinton and the Democratic National Committee would have been more than enough.
Why isn’t our fair and balanced media demanding investigations into these corrupt actions also? When will all corruption be investigated?
Bob Gravlin • St.Peters