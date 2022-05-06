 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden's new 'disinformation' board is a national joke

Regarding "Disinformation board to tackle Russia, migrant smugglers" (April 28): An unintentionally funny news story recently occurred regarding the Biden administration’s creation of the Disinformation Governance Board in the Department of Homeland Security. The board was immediately relabeled as the Orwellian “Ministry of Truth” by many observers. Jokes about the board write themselves. Adding to the mirth is the person named to head the board, Nina Jankowicz, a Democratic political operative and accomplished propagandist in her own right. Her gambits include discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop as a “Trump campaign product.”

The governance board may well be unconstitutional and stands a good chance of being killed by outrage from Congress and the public. The only thing now rivaling it as political humor is Biden’s insistence that he will run again in 2024.

Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood

