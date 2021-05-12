Letter: Biden's reckless spending will do more harm than good

Regarding Jonah Goldberg's column “Biden’s overreach doesn’t match campaign rhetoric” (May 4): After months of reading columns bashing former President Donald Trump in the Post-Dispatch, it is gratifying to see the editors publish a column that acknowledges that President Joe Biden’s campaign rhetoric was indeed full of empty promises and that his unsustainable spending spree is doing more harm than good for our economy.
I discerned this at the outset, and that’s why I didn’t vote for Biden. Let’s hope enough of our senators and representatives see the light in time to put a stop to Biden’s excessive spending legislation before more harm is done.
Carolyn Vokoun • Chesterfield