 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden's reckless spending will do more harm than good
0 comments

Letter: Biden's reckless spending will do more harm than good

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Jonah Goldberg's column “Biden’s overreach doesn’t match campaign rhetoric” (May 4): After months of reading columns bashing former President Donald Trump in the Post-Dispatch, it is gratifying to see the editors publish a column that acknowledges that President Joe Biden’s campaign rhetoric was indeed full of empty promises and that his unsustainable spending spree is doing more harm than good for our economy.

I discerned this at the outset, and that’s why I didn’t vote for Biden. Let’s hope enough of our senators and representatives see the light in time to put a stop to Biden’s excessive spending legislation before more harm is done.

Carolyn Vokoun • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports