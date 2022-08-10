 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden's successes contradict his approval ratings

  • 0

Regarding "Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins" (Aug. 7): I can't understand why President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are so low and why news reports keep repeating this. At least he never embarrasses me with rude, insulting or middle-school-type utterances, nor does he lie or repeat lies.

His successes should be sufficient to make him rate as a good president, even if he might not be a popular or charismatic figure. He has shown that he works on behalf of all of us, not just the wealthy. He has shown that fairness is a priority and that a healthy economy includes more than record-breaking corporate profits. He has worked to reverse problems that his administration inherited, such as the coronavirus and national debt. He should not be blamed for other problems like gasoline prices, inflation and the climate crisis.  

People are also reading…

Deborah Lund • Webster Groves 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News