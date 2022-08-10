Letter: Biden's successes contradict his approval ratings

Regarding " Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins " (Aug. 7): I can't understand why President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are so low and why news reports keep repeating this. At least he never embarrasses me with rude, insulting or middle-school-type utterances, nor does he lie or repeat lies.

His successes should be sufficient to make him rate as a good president, even if he might not be a popular or charismatic figure. He has shown that he works on behalf of all of us, not just the wealthy. He has shown that fairness is a priority and that a healthy economy includes more than record-breaking corporate profits. He has worked to reverse problems that his administration inherited, such as the coronavirus and national debt. He should not be blamed for other problems like gasoline prices, inflation and the climate crisis.