Letter: Biden's unrealistic plan is a turn toward socialism
Letter: Biden's unrealistic plan is a turn toward socialism

Regarding "'Congress should act,' Biden tells lawmakers near and far" (April 29): President Joe Biden offered an outrageous plan to pay for his proposed boondoggle by taxing high-end earners and corporations. There aren't enough high-end earners waiting to pay their fair share. Corporations will simply pass along the cost to consumers to help pay their share.

And Biden wants to add $80 billion more to Internal Revenue Service to find more funds? For years, some taxpayers have outsmarted the IRS by using tax-avoidance tricks and will continue to do so.

I guess Biden wants free money for everybody for everything. I'm sure that free funerals and burials will be in his next proposed legislation, along with the new name of our country: the USSA, United Socialist States of America.

Robert Barnard • St. Peters

