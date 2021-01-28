Letter: Big business will take note of Missouri’s vaccine failure

Regarding “ CDC: Missouri ranks last in percentage of residents to receive first COVID-19 vaccine ” (Jan. 24): Congratulations, Gov. Mike Parson. Well done, Missouri Health and Humans Services Director Dr. Randall Williams. Missouri leads the nation with the lowest percentage of residents having their first vaccination. Meanwhile, state lawmakers are busy infecting each other while attempting to see who can write the wing-nuttiest bills. Good job, everybody.

Seriously, whoever doesn’t think this behavior isn’t noticed outside the state, think again. This is a big reason why we have such a hard time attracting cutting-edge, forward-looking businesses. Who would move their employees here with such a record? Many of our bright young people flee the state to a career elsewhere for the same reason. As long as we continue to behave this way, the state will continue to lag behind.