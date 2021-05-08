Letter: Big government betrays hard-working taxpayers

In 2008, Amity Shlaes wrote the book “The Forgotten Man: A New History of the Great Depression” about those who were unwittingly coerced into funding dubious New Deal social projects.

Today’s forgotten men and women work, pay taxes, care for their families, help others and are taken for granted by political and educational leaders and maligned by the “woke” crowd.

The woke are people who became awakened to justice problems of race, gender and color. Apparently, they believe their problems can only be solved when trillions of taxpayers’ dollars are thrown at additional welfare programs that make the poor dependent on endless welfare.

In my opinion, woke educators, elected officials and the news media slant and spin narratives to enrage, engage and control others into believing that everyone is a racist, anti-immigration bigot who hates anyone different. To gain power politicians and educators pretend that citizens can’t teach their children, solve social problems and don’t want the poor to succeed.

I believe that we, the millions of forgotten men and women, help all people succeed using our Constitution and laws that made our country great and admired by all.