Letter: Big Pharma opposes Medicare negotiating drug prices

Regarding "Medicaid issues, not Medicare's, get fixes in Biden budget" (Oct. 29): As a senior, I am upset that Congress has reduced part of President Joe Biden's budget package by excluding two big Medicare coverages.

Congress allows Medicare to pay private carriers in the Medicare Advantage program to include dental, vision and hearing coverages. But that has not allowed Medicare itself to cover them, although they are considering including hearing aid coverage.

Congress has really sold out to Big Pharma. Imagine, it is against the law for Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. We must just pay the price-gouging costs the pharmaceutical industry imposes. Medicaid and the Veterans Administration have negotiated for years, with no perceivable damage to drug companies. Private carriers and foreign countries negotiate lower prices.

Why are Congress and Big Pharma picking on seniors?

Martin Walsh • Glendale