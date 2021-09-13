Letter: Big picture of US security must include global warming

First, I think the United States needs to stop funding feel-good projects with no discernible solution. Afghanistan is one of these. Afghanistan was a situation ripe for the U.S. to be abused during the past 20 years. Second, the bigger picture must include robust real-time effort to solve global warming. This is both a U.S. and world problem. Third, Russia and China present challenging world politics for the U.S. that are not trivial.

The real disgrace are tone-deaf legislators and the many other indifferent small thinkers who scoff at the existential problem that climate change presents. Republicans and Democrats need to get behind the solution. There is far less risk to the economy in taking steps to stop and reverse the warming trend than suffering the exponential expansion of emergency response and damage recovery due to freaky weather. Also, cyber warfare and theft of U.S. intellectual property should not be viewed as insignificant threats to the economy and our well-being as a nation. I believe Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan is tough emotionally, but strategically necessary, as well as fiscally prudent.