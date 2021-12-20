Letter: Bill of Rights quiz reaffirmed pride in American democracy

Thanks to the Post-Dispatch for publishing the "Founding Facts" quiz celebrating Bill of Rights Day on Dec. 15. It was challenging to an older American, far removed from higher education, but reading it made me very, very proud of America's democracy. Long may it survive, against present domestic threats most especially.
Lucy Drews • Bridgeton
Tags
-
Letter: License plate scofflaws don’t fear legal jeopardy
-
Letter: Parson and Schmitt behave like political hacks, deserve shaming
-
Letter: Beware a Greitens-Hawley combo in the U.S. Senate
-
Letter: Blues endanger fans by not enforcing own virus protocol
-
Letter: Unvaccinated are carelessly clogging up local hospitals
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!