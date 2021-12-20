 Skip to main content
Letter: Bill of Rights quiz reaffirmed pride in American democracy
Letter: Bill of Rights quiz reaffirmed pride in American democracy

Thanks to the Post-Dispatch for publishing the "Founding Facts" quiz celebrating Bill of Rights Day on Dec. 15. It was challenging to an older American, far removed from higher education, but reading it made me very, very proud of America's democracy. Long may it survive, against present domestic threats most especially.

Lucy Drews • Bridgeton 

