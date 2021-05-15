Letter: Bill White brings back old Sportsman’s Park memories

I was especially pleased to see Bill White as one of the Cardinals to be honored at their Hall of Fame ceremony in August. I grew up in north St. Louis, a young girl who played every sport, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman.

I saw White, Stan Musial, Curt Flood and the unbelievable Bob Gibson play at Sportsman’s Park (Busch Stadium I) on Grand Avenue. White’s name brought up so many great memories of that stadium, the neighborhood and our own adventures playing sports as young girls. I skipped grade school and walked to my first World Series game in 1964. The Cardinals beat the Yankees and went on to become World Series champions. It doesn’t get much better than that.