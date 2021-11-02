 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Billionaires need space trips, so let's cut their taxes
0 comments

Letter: Billionaires need space trips, so let's cut their taxes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Space SpaceX New Rocket

This image from video provided by SpaceX shows the company's spacesuit in Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (SpaceX via AP)

 HONS

Regarding "Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth — as Biden tried to do — will never work" (Oct. 29): We need to give our billionaires a break. These 800 individuals provide so much for the 99.99% of us who are not billionaires. We can experience the vicarious joy and excitement of their $50 million, 10-minute rides to space. Those Amazon workers don't need more than $15 an hour. Poor mothers — Black, white, Hispanic or Asian — who must work two jobs and need to take three hours on a bus each day can also experience this vicarious joy. Thanks to local billionaires, we can also enjoy a Major League Soccer match even if we can't pay the rent.

These billionaires are so much smarter than we are. They deserve our praise for their brilliance, their honesty, their fairness in paying taxes, and our gratitude for all the high-paying jobs they created with Donald Trump's $2 trillion tax cut just for them. They deserve another tax cut. We already have world-class public schools in St. Louis. We don't need more money for public education. The billionaires always need more. We should help them.

Jesse Aguirre • St. Louis 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News