Letter: Billionaires need space trips, so let's cut their taxes

Regarding "Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth — as Biden tried to do — will never work" (Oct. 29): We need to give our billionaires a break. These 800 individuals provide so much for the 99.99% of us who are not billionaires. We can experience the vicarious joy and excitement of their $50 million, 10-minute rides to space. Those Amazon workers don't need more than $15 an hour. Poor mothers — Black, white, Hispanic or Asian — who must work two jobs and need to take three hours on a bus each day can also experience this vicarious joy. Thanks to local billionaires, we can also enjoy a Major League Soccer match even if we can't pay the rent.