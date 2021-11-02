Letter: Billionaires need space trips, so let's cut their taxes

Regarding "Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth — as Biden tried to do — will never work" (Oct. 29): We need to give our billionaires a break. These 800 individuals provide so much for the 99.99% of us who are not billionaires. We can experience the vicarious joy and excitement of their $50 million, 10-minute rides to space. Those Amazon workers don't need more than $15 an hour. Poor mothers — Black, white, Hispanic or Asian — who must work two jobs and need to take three hours on a bus each day can also experience this vicarious joy. Thanks to local billionaires, we can also enjoy a Major League Soccer match even if we can't pay the rent.
These billionaires are so much smarter than we are. They deserve our praise for their brilliance, their honesty, their fairness in paying taxes, and our gratitude for all the high-paying jobs they created with Donald Trump's $2 trillion tax cut just for them. They deserve another tax cut. We already have world-class public schools in St. Louis. We don't need more money for public education. The billionaires always need more. We should help them.
Jesse Aguirre • St. Louis