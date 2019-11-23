Regarding “Wentzville moves ahead with bonds for rec center, Kroenke project” (Nov. 1): The Wentzville Crossroads Shopping Center is anchored by a Walmart at 1971 Wentzville Parkway. The Wentzville Board of Aldermen approved a 1% special sales tax to pay bonds worth $23 million to benefit a Stan Kroenke-affiliated company. On Forbes magazine’s list of the “400 Richest People in America,” Stan Kroenke is listed at No. 49 with a net worth of $9.7 billion. His wife, Ann Walton Kroenke, is listed a No. 67 with a net worth of $7.5 billion. They are among the richest people in America. How is it justified that the shoppers at the Wentzville Shopping Center pay an additional sales tax to benefit the Kroenke billionaires? Well, it is not justified. But articles in the Post-Dispatch point out that it is legal under the Missouri statutes. Something is fundamentally wrong with this system. How did our elected officials allow this to happen? Changes need to be made to stop this from happening again. We need to elect people at the state and local level who will represent the ordinary citizens instead of the billionaires. John Davis • St. Charles