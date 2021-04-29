 Skip to main content
Letter: Bills steer needed funds away from public schools
“I don't want to be invisible. In the afternoon I circulate inside the classrooms to assist the teachers. I want every student to feel comfortable to ask me a question,” said Principal Tanisha Stanciel, who stops to work with kindergartener Zayion Hollins, 6, after he asked her for help with his sentence structure lesson on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Arch Community School. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "Charter schools could see more money under GOP-backed measure advancing in Missouri" (April 12): As the parent of three children enrolled in St. Louis Public Schools, I am dismayed that so many in the Missouri House — including some Democrats — voted in favor of House Bill 137, which would shift up to $17 million dollars a year from traditional public schools to charter schools, which will not be required to provide the same services as public schools. The plan deserves to die in the Senate.

I am also deeply concerned about the statewide ramifications of Senate Bill 55, an omnibus bill with many different provisions, including the Empowerment Scholarship Account Program (also known as vouchers), establishing a fund for new charters, and changing provisions regarding public school accreditation and attendance standards.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, let us know in the Missouri Times on April 1: “School choice will have little to no impact on rural schools.” The privatization O’Laughlin thinks is best for children and families in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia is so good that she definitely does not want it for her constituents or for other rural districts. This is paternalistic and racist thinking meant to further divide Missourians from one another, influenced by privateers like the Show Me Institute and The Opportunity Trust.

We must reject privatizing education even further. Public schools are public goods that should be uplifted and improved, not torn down by people looking to make a profit.

Teresa Danieley • St. Louis

