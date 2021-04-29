Letter: Bills steer needed funds away from public schools

Regarding "Charter schools could see more money under GOP-backed measure advancing in Missouri" (April 12): As the parent of three children enrolled in St. Louis Public Schools, I am dismayed that so many in the Missouri House — including some Democrats — voted in favor of House Bill 137, which would shift up to $17 million dollars a year from traditional public schools to charter schools, which will not be required to provide the same services as public schools. The plan deserves to die in the Senate.

I am also deeply concerned about the statewide ramifications of Senate Bill 55, an omnibus bill with many different provisions, including the Empowerment Scholarship Account Program (also known as vouchers), establishing a fund for new charters, and changing provisions regarding public school accreditation and attendance standards.