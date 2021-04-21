Letter: Bills unconstitutionally try to hobble petition process

Regarding "Voting rights coalition objects to proposals to make initiative petitions in Missouri more difficult" (April 15): In the past, Missourians have used the petition process to fight for things that would benefit everyone, including health care access, an ethical government and an end to gerrymandering.

But now multiple bills are being fast-tracked through the Missouri Legislature that would bar citizens from having a say on what measures are on election ballots.

These bills would create incredible barriers for the ballot initiative process and would silence voters. Such measures include: increasing the number of signatures needed by hundreds of thousands, shortening the time to gather signatures, and throwing out all collected signatures if a judge modifies the language of the petition.

When legislators tried a similar stunt, then-Gov. John Ashcroft vetoed the bill saying it would “repress citizen involvement.” It was wrong then, and it's wrong now. Remind your state legislators that they work for us, and they must protect our constitutional right to petition our government.

Nick Guidry • Affton