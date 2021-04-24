Letter: Biodiesel can substitute for fossil fuels during transition

Regarding “ Biofuels producers, farmers not sold on switch to electric ” (April 9): Emissions from cars and trucks are the biggest contributor to carbon pollution today. Electric vehicles are a strategy to combat that, but it’s only about 2% of what’s powering our vehicles.

We don’t have to wait for technology to meet our transportation needs. The substitution of clean-burning biodiesel for petroleum diesel has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 140 million metric tons over the last three decades — that’s the equivalent of removing over 30 million vehicles from American roads.