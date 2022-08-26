Letter: Biology and the Bible tell us that blood is the key to life

Regarding the letter “ Fetus becomes a human only after the first breath ” (Aug. 18): I believe if the letter writer read Genesis more carefully he would have found some interesting truths.

There’s also science, which tells us the following: The fetus is connected by the umbilical cord to the placenta. Through the blood vessels in the umbilical cord, the fetus gets all needed nutrition and oxygen. Blood-cell development begins as early as the seventh day of embryonic life. Red blood cells are essential in delivering oxygen to tissues and the development of vascular channels during embryogenesis. The first sight of blood formation is the yolk sac. A protein called hemoglobin in the red blood cells carries oxygen.