Letter: Bipartisan effort to combat hunger is commendable

The letter "Lawmakers should be like Dole and battle world hunger" (Dec. 10) urged our area's congressional law makers to cosponsor House Resolution 4693, the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin listened to her constituents and supported this legislation. It has also been very heartening to see both parties supporting this initiative together. Reps. Cori Bush and Blaine Luetkemeyer should take the action to cosponsor as well.