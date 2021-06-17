Letter: Bipartisan lawmakers should not be branded as traitors

Regarding "Liz Cheney spent $58K on security after impeachment vote" (June 2): We all say we wish members of Congress would reach across the aisle a bit more and put the people over the party. Why is it then, when a few individuals do this — e.g. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois or Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — they are considered traitors?