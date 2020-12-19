Letter: Birth control, education could help 100 Neediest Cases

In regard to Phil Kuhlman's Dec. 7 letter about the 100 Neediest Cases ("Some sad Neediest Cases could have been prevented"), I wholeheartedly agree with the writer. While this is a very worthy cause, when one reads of the number of children that some of these impoverished families have, one cannot help but wonder if their plight wouldn't be lessened if fewer children were involved.
I worked in a preschool program associated with Lyndon Johnson's Great Society Program during the 1960s. At the inception, the staff was so enthusiastic about helping impoverished children. However, enthusiasm waned when, year after year, often the same families would produce a new batch of underfed, neglected children. Free birth control and education could be more helpful in breaking the cycle of poverty than dollars that provide stopgap measures.
Lou Boyer • Granite City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.