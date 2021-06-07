Letter: ‘Birthing people’ doesn’t compare to GOP lawlessness

In her column “Primaries are the primary reason why American elections are screwed up” (June 2), Lynn Schmidt compares “toxic results” of pandering to the base on the left and the right. As her example on he left, she uses Rep. Cori Bush who apparently tweeted the term “birthing persons” instead of using the term “mothers” after giving a talk about infant mortality rates. Schmidt goes on to say, “This kind of woke language really turns me off.” I can visualize her clutching her pearls as she wrote that.

In her assessment of the toxicity of the right wing, she offers up Mark McCloskey, who infamously pointed a gun at peaceful protesters. She also mentions Eric Greitens, who was forced to resign his governorship after allegations of sexual misconduct, and Sen. Josh Hawley who cheered on the Jan. 6 Capitol mob.

Maybe I’m missing something here, but conflating her odd version of woke ideology to committing potentially felonious acts seems a bit off center to me. This isn’t merely a case of apples and oranges. This is comparing apples to stones.