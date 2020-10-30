Letter: Birthright is providing a positive alternative to abortion

As executive director, I assure the public that Birthright St. Charles has never shown a film or had any woman sign such a document as mentioned in Aisha Sultan’s column, “ St. Peters woman changes deeply held views on abortion after giving birth as a teen ” (Oct. 25).

Birthright St. Charles has always used a client-centered approach of meeting women where they are emotionally and allowing them to make their choice for their life. For almost 40 years, we have been a “pro-life” agency providing alternatives to abortion.

At no cost, we provide: 1) Medically-approved pregnancy tests. 2) Masters-level professional counseling for any issue the patient wants to address, in addition to the pregnancy. 3) Counseling for family and others in her circle of support, if she requests it. 4) Regular follow-up and support throughout the pregnancy, continuing after delivery, miscarriage or choice to terminate the pregnancy. 5) Practical and financial assistance such as baby items, mom self-care items, sibling gifts, assistance with rent, utilities, education and doctor fees. 6) Assistance with obtaining necessary medical insurance to ensure proper prenatal care. 7) Referrals and payment for doctor visits and ultrasounds when needed. 8) Pregnancy support groups and home-based mentoring programs offering increased support and encouragement. 9) Coordination with many community resources to meet needs.