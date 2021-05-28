Letter: Bison’s decline was part of ethnic cleansing by U.S.

Regarding “Visit these place where the buffalo still roam” (May 23): Jim Winnerman’s account of bison in America is incomplete. He reports that bison were, “critically important to Plains Indian societies.”
He omits that the animals’ slaughter was part of America’s long history of genocide against American Indians. To quote Anton Treuer, professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University: “The U.S. government wanted to subdue the tribes, but doing so by military conquest was proving especially difficult. It was then decided that the best way to subjugate the tribes was to eradicate their food supply and starve them into submission.” Gen. Philip Sheridan said of bison hunters, “These men have done more … to settle the vexed Indian question than the entire regular army has done in the last 30 years. They are destroying the Indians’ commissary.”
Col. Richard Dodge wrote in 1867, “Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone.”
Winnerman gave reasons for the bison’s decline without mentioning the most important one: ethnic cleansing. I think any hope for justice or reconciliation requires us to actually understand what has happened in our collective past.