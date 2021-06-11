Letter: Bistate infrastructure improvements are in the works

Regarding “Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, but new group emerges” (June 9): Deteriorating infrastructure affects freight movement. Both Missouri and Illinois received a C-minus in recently released reports providing a state-by-state breakdown on the condition of roads and bridges. Missouri’s assessment reveals that 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway are in poor condition. In Illinois, 2,374 bridges and more than 6,218 miles of highway are rated in bad shape.

Every year with the help of public and private partners, we identify infrastructure improvements needed to support and boost freight movement in the St. Louis region. The newly announced St. Louis Regional Freightway’s 2022 Priority Projects List includes 21 projects in the bistate region totaling $2.75 billion. Of those, $1.1 billion are under construction or soon to be.

While more infrastructure improvements are needed, we must not overlook the progress being made in our region.

Mary Lamie • St. Louis

Executive director, St. Louis Regional Freightway

Bi-State Development Agency