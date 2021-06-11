 Skip to main content
Letter: Bistate infrastructure improvements are in the works
Letter: Bistate infrastructure improvements are in the works

Missouri gets a 'C-' on Infastructure report card

A construction crew works on a new bridge where Interstate 44 passes over the Meramec River in Fenton on Monday, April 12, 2021. A Biden White House report pushing for a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package gives Missouri a letter grade C-minus on its infrastructure, the result of a “systemic lack of investment,” the report asserts. Among the report's findings, Missouri has 2,190 bridges and over 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition, and that's increased commute times by nearly 6% across the state since 2011. The Biden administration's The American Jobs Plan aims to devote more than $600 billion to transform the nations' transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $115 billion for repairing roads and bridges. (Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)

Regarding “Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, but new group emerges” (June 9): Deteriorating infrastructure affects freight movement. Both Missouri and Illinois received a C-minus in recently released reports providing a state-by-state breakdown on the condition of roads and bridges. Missouri’s assessment reveals that 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway are in poor condition. In Illinois, 2,374 bridges and more than 6,218 miles of highway are rated in bad shape.

Every year with the help of public and private partners, we identify infrastructure improvements needed to support and boost freight movement in the St. Louis region. The newly announced St. Louis Regional Freightway’s 2022 Priority Projects List includes 21 projects in the bistate region totaling $2.75 billion. Of those, $1.1 billion are under construction or soon to be.

While more infrastructure improvements are needed, we must not overlook the progress being made in our region.

Mary Lamie • St. Louis

Executive director, St. Louis Regional Freightway

Bi-State Development Agency

