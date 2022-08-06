Letter: Black activist deserves recognition beyond FBI raid

Regarding “ Feds raid activist’s home in St. Louis as part of Russian influence investigation ” (July 29): One day after Omali Yeshitela was targeted by the FBI, I heard him speak at a community event. The local activist and leader of the African Peoples’ Socialist Party had recently had his home raided by agents. Yeshitela said that the flashbang grenades stunned him and his wife, and battering rams broke his doors and windows. The FBI alleged the 80-year-old Yeshitela was nefariously involved with Russia.

At his speaking event, Yeshitela forgot the name of a man he wished to thank. This stumble brought out all the emotion he had felt since the previous morning, though I believe he was also speaking of struggles from the last 50 years. Renovating homes, building a market, a garden, and a community basketball court in North St. Louis has only brought him, and the local Black community, so far. I could not help but also see the dilapidated buildings, crumbling homes, crime, poverty, overgrowth, and trash which has plagued our streets since long before the old man’s time. I truly have no idea whether the man is innocent or guilty; in that moment, the only thing I could not see was a verdict.