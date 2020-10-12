Letter: Black-on-Black crime as despicable as police violence

I don’t understand the Black Lives Matter movement. When Black people keep killing each other in large numbers, it’s sad. The tragedies involving white uniformed police officers killing unarmed Black men certainly is despicable, but Black people killing other Blacks is equally despicable, especially the children.
Also, the looting, burning and smashing of windows serves no useful purpose. It just costs a lot of money. Perhaps Black millionaire football and basketball players could pay restitution for the damage caused. White millionaire football and basketball players could also chip in.
Owen Peters • St. Charles
