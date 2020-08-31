Letter: Black people are not here just for people's entertainment

I am broken today. I can’t watch one more grown Black man cry, or one more Black mother begging for peace and justice or one more Black child orphaned or traumatized for life. I hope the sports players strike for the rest of the season.
Why should Black players entertain a nation who won’t defend them when they’re being slaughtered in the streets by the police and right-wing domestic terrorists? Why play for a president and politicians who ignore the underlying issues and embrace white supremacy instead? How much are Black people supposed to take? They shouldn’t be expected to take one more second of this intolerable injustice, and I sincerely hope the entire season is canceled — every sport in America.
Owners should try playing games with all-white sports teams, and let us know how that works out. Black people are not here solely for people's entertainment, and it’s way past time this nation stop treating them as if they are.
Jamie Kelly • St. Louis
