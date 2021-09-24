Letter: Black students thrive if they’re given equal opportunities

Regarding the letter “Poverty puts students on wrong educational path” (Sept. 20): Black and poor children have been cheated out of an equal education for many, many generations in the United States. But that doesn’t mean that we should give up on these children. When we bused children to white schools that were well-funded to meet the needs of their students, most of those children thrived when given those opportunities.

Children will thrive when their schools are adequately funded and are given equal opportunities to have their needs met. I believe if these interventions in Black schools are taken, we could achieve equity in education: 1) Hire only the very best teachers. 2) Set the teacher-student ratio at a low level. 3) Make all buildings and their upkeep as well as all supplies, support services and enrichment opportunities equal to those in white schools.

Also, all children do not learn in the same way. So require all teachers not only to use the balanced-literacy approach to the teaching of reading, but to explicitly teach the phonics approach, including phonetic awareness, for those who learn to read better that way.

Joanne F. Farley • Florissant