Letter: Black women left out again of fire service discussion

Black Jack Fire Protection District organizes Explorer Post

Black Jack Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Roger Ellison (right) helps Pauline Pearson, 17, into a firefighter's coat, helmet and air pack during an organizational meeting for a new Explorer Post for teenagers interested in fire fighting careers Tuesday, March 31, 2015 at the district's house three in Florissant. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Lack of firefighter diversity spurs resignation of only woman on St. Louis County board” (July 3): In an effort to increase diversity in the fire services within St. Louis County, County Executive Sam Page said he plans to “add a Black man and a white woman” to the Fire Standards Commission. What strikes me about Page’s statement is that, once again, Black women suffer from double discrimination. Black men get to speak on issues of race, and white women get to speak on issues of gender. And the experience of Black women is once again left out of the discussion.

Ruth Lee • Webster Groves

