Letter: Black women left out again of fire service discussion

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Lack of firefighter diversity spurs resignation of only woman on St. Louis County board” (July 3): In an effort to increase diversity in the fire services within St. Louis County, County Executive Sam Page said he plans to “add a Black man and a white woman” to the Fire Standards Commission. What strikes me about Page’s statement is that, once again, Black women suffer from double discrimination. Black men get to speak on issues of race, and white women get to speak on issues of gender. And the experience of Black women is once again left out of the discussion.
Ruth Lee • Webster Groves
