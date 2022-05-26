Letter: Blame costly convention center delay on Kitty Ratcliffe

Regarding “How much did it cost St. Louis County to delay convention center bonds? An extra $88 million” (May 19): In my opinion, the person responsible for the delay of the convention center expansion is Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission. In 2019, she struck a deal with then-St. Louis County Council member Hazel Erby, the sponsor of the legislation, for the county to provide $240 million as half the cost of the convention center expansion. Erby wanted something for St. Louis County as part of the deal and settled on a recreation center for north St. Louis County. The apparent assumption was that the commission would handle that project, with Ratcliffe guiding the effort.

In June 2021, more than two years after that accord, Council Chair Rita Heard Days said she had not heard anything. But she was determined to hold Ratcliff to her promise made to Erby. Without the recreation center, there would be no funding for the convention center expansion.

At a council committee meeting in October, Ratcliffe handed out a study that suggested a facility for track and field would be the best choice for a recreation center. The rest was up to St. Louis County. I believe Ratcliffe never intended to keep her promise to Erby. That’s what caused Days to hold up funding for the convention center expansion and the cost to increase by $88 million.

Tom Sullivan • University City