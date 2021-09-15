 Skip to main content
Letter: Blame lawmakers for increase in motorcycle injuries
Letter: Blame lawmakers for increase in motorcycle injuries

Governor signs bill to relax motorcycle helmet usage

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs House Bill 1963 on July 14, 2020. The measure relaxed state law on the use of motorcycle helmets. Photo courtesy of the governor's office.

The article “Motorcycle crashes more often result in death, injuries this year in Missouri” (Sept. 8) pointed out the dangerous realities of riding a motorcycle without a helmet. More people die and more sustain disabling injuries, including brain injury. There are higher costs for families, companies and consumers.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and lawmakers had the opportunity to prevent these injuries last year by simply keeping the existing all-rider motorcycle helmet law. They didn’t listen to facts provided by health, safety and insurance organizations. They didn’t pay attention to personal stories of motorcycle helmets saving lives. The recent increases in motorcycle deaths and serious injuries didn’t have to happen.

We should encourage motorcyclists to wear a helmet on every ride and encourage lawmakers to reconsider when they reconvene in January.

Maureen Cunningham • Maryland Heights

Executive director, Brain Injury Association of Missouri

