Letter: Blame Parson for county’s restaurant-closure hardships

Regarding “Judge rejects bid by St. Louis County restaurant owners to stop ban on indoor dining” (Nov. 21): I feel for the restaurant owners and employees. I’m retired and I used to eat out in local restaurants two to three times a week. I, and many of my friends, are tired of home-cooked meals and trips to the grocery store.

But the anger and blame for the mandated closings should not be directed at St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. If Gov. Mike Parson had mandated masks and social distancing statewide, the restaurants would be able to be opened at less capacity. But at least they’d still be in business.

High rates of infection, hospitalization and deaths are occurring in St. Louis County because the state does not have consistent rules, and local businesses are suffering. Parson is the person to whom I direct my anger and frustration.

Stephanie Tranen • Clayton