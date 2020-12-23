 Skip to main content
Letter: Blame sites like Pornhub for abuse of young women
Daisy Coleman

Daisy Coleman offers a thumbs-up in a 2013 photo. She committed suicide in August 2020, followed by her mother's suicide in early December.

Regarding the editorial "Digital age requires frank talk with teens about sex, parties and smartphones" (Dec. 13): The Editorial Board recommended that parents talk with their teens about predatory young men who might take sexual advantage of them, record the acts and post them online for the world to see. 

Blame belongs solidly with the male actors in these situations. And with schools that put perpetrators’ popularity and athletic prowess above the duty to protect vulnerable victims. Judges shouldn't issue a slap on the wrist and value a young woman’s life at $1,800, as in the Daisy Coleman case. Blame also certainly goes to online sites like Pornhub that profit from distributing this devastating material and with lawmakers who fail to hold them to account.

The one place blame does not belong is with the victim or her parents. Young women have every right to expect physical safety, even if they are dressed attractively, partying with their schoolmates, or expressing physical affection, without being raped and publicly shamed.

Nancy Nix-Rice • St. Louis

