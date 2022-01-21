 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Blame St. Louis County, not Parson, for the coronavirus surge

  • 0
Gov. Mike Parson gives Missouri's State of the State address

Gov. Mike Parson delivers Missouri's State of State address at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the editorial “Judge Parson by the standards he set in last year’s State of the State speech” (Jan. 18): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board periodically bashes Gov. Mike Parson and Republicans for their pandemic response. It would be refreshing if the board presented more data to support their opinions.

Data shows St. Louis County, the state’s most populous, has generated a continually increasing percentage of Missouri coronavirus cases and deaths since the start of the delta-omicron surges. St. Louis County has about 196,000 cases out of Missouri’s 1.22 million cases.

Although there is no data to support it, in my opinion, the vaccinated Democrats of St. Louis County are fueling the virus, and not the unvaccinated, rural Republicans.

Stuart Clark • Bridgeton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News