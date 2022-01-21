Letter: Blame St. Louis County, not Parson, for the coronavirus surge

Regarding the editorial “Judge Parson by the standards he set in last year’s State of the State speech” (Jan. 18): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board periodically bashes Gov. Mike Parson and Republicans for their pandemic response. It would be refreshing if the board presented more data to support their opinions.

Data shows St. Louis County, the state’s most populous, has generated a continually increasing percentage of Missouri coronavirus cases and deaths since the start of the delta-omicron surges. St. Louis County has about 196,000 cases out of Missouri’s 1.22 million cases.

Although there is no data to support it, in my opinion, the vaccinated Democrats of St. Louis County are fueling the virus, and not the unvaccinated, rural Republicans.

Stuart Clark • Bridgeton