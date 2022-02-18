Letter: Blame the agencies for price gouging, not the nurses

Last month, a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to the White House expressing their concerns about how much nurse-staffing agencies are charging hospitals during the pandemic. While the language of the letter appears to be focused on the agencies, there is much concern among the health professionals I know that this will lead to actions on the potential earnings of nurses. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, who signed the letter, should focus more on the profiteering action of the agencies and not the earnings of the nurses.

Many nurses left jobs they were happy with because the increase in pay was too good to pass up, even if they knew it was a temporary situation. And with good results. Hospital systems that could afford to pay the difference, did so. If a health care company’s profits end up going to pay for their workers instead of margin for their shareholders, that is good for the economy. More money in the hands of more people is not just a slogan for the tax-averse but should also be the anthem of how businesses are run.

If the reports are true of staffing agencies charging high prices but not passing that on to their workers, then those agencies should be held accountable. But let’s don’t start down the path of regulating traveling nurse pay as a way to prevent their agencies from gouging hospitals.

Andrew Maynard • Maryland Heights