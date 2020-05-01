Letter: Blaming others avoids thinking about your own guilt
President Donald Trump has threatened to sue China for withholding information related to the coronavirus. Threats and animosity are typical of Trump, so we should not be surprised. This is the policy of deflection, and it has been adopted by many Republicans, including those in Missouri.

This method of governing is getting old. It’s not working either for our country or the world. Blaming others changes the narrative to draw attention from one’s own guilt.

Should the U.S. be sued for slavery, the ethnic cleansing of Native Americans or abrogating the Paris climate accord? Should Middle Eastern and Latin American countries sue us for the clandestine wars we waged against them? Who will sue us for placing children in cages?

Hatred as policy just does not work, whether it be on the personal, national or international stage.

Bill Griffith • Shrewsbury

