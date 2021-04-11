 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Blank opinion page also would hit conservative letters
0 comments

Letter: Blank opinion page also would hit conservative letters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Post-Dispatch platform

A marble wall in the lobby displays the Post-Dispatch Platform, written by Joseph Pulitzer. The platform also runs in print every day on the Opinion page. Photo by Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the letter “Publishing a blank editorial page might attract readers” (April 7): The letter writer suggests that a perceived liberal bent of the Post-Dispatch editorial page is hurting the newspaper’s readership. Missouri conservatives have long complained that the newspaper’s opinions do not equally, or at least adequately, support Republican policies. But there is a marked difference between a newspaper’s coverage of the news (i.e., reports and views of what happened) and its own opinion of what that news means locally, regionally, statewide and nationally.

The Post-Dispatch opinion page consists of its own editorial opinions and letters from readers. The op-ed or “other views” page, provides additional outside commentary from a variety of contributors. If the letter writer were to get his wish — a blank Post-Dispatch editorial page — readers would be denied the benefit of reading his and others’ periodic letters of conservative wisdom. I suspect he probably didn’t have that in mind.

Tom O’Connor • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports