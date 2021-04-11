Letter: Blank opinion page also would hit conservative letters

Regarding the letter “Publishing a blank editorial page might attract readers” (April 7): The letter writer suggests that a perceived liberal bent of the Post-Dispatch editorial page is hurting the newspaper’s readership. Missouri conservatives have long complained that the newspaper’s opinions do not equally, or at least adequately, support Republican policies. But there is a marked difference between a newspaper’s coverage of the news (i.e., reports and views of what happened) and its own opinion of what that news means locally, regionally, statewide and nationally.