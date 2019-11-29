Please send me an application for employment at the Post-Dispatch, as, after reading your headlines, “Evidence of bribery” and “Witness intimidation,” I think I have the headline writing talent you may be looking for.
Here are a couple of headlines I think would be real grabbers: Trump guilty of murder of the English language, says Washington University professor. Trump conspired with Russia, say a lot of Democrats. I’ve got more.
I look forward to working with real professional journalists who always keep opinion and news separated, who can look their children in the eye with pride in the work they’ve done and are doing.
William J. Weir • St. Charles